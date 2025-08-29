'Caps Escape Loons, 2-1 in Ten

MIDLAND, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps outfielder Patrick Lee delivered a go-ahead RBI single as they escaped with a 2-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons in ten innings Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

Lee finished the ballgame 2-for-4 while adding his 24th stolen base of the season and the go-ahead RBI single in the tenth. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers compiled 13 strikeouts while holding the Loons to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Both teams traded individual runs in the first inning, as 'Caps third baseman Izaac Pacheco plated Woody Hadeen on an RBI single before Loons outfielder Zyhir Hope scored Kendall George on a sacrifice fly, tying the game at one. Whitecaps starting pitcher Hayden Minton was lights out past the first inning, allowing just three baserunners. Still, Great Lakes starter Maddux Bruns matched him, also allowing just three baserunners through the fourth to keep the game tied at one. Then, Whitecaps relievers Joe Adametz, Colin Fields, Marco Jimenez, and Moises Rodriguez allowed just one base hit through the ninth inning while the 'Caps left two runners stranded in scoring position, sending the game into the tenth tied at one. Lee came through for West Michigan with an RBI single in extras, putting West Michigan ahead 2-1, before Rodriguez got George to ground out in the bottom of the tenth, putting the finishing touch on the 2-1 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 42-15 in the second half and 86-36 overall, while the Loons fall to 34-22 in the second half and 67-54 overall. Rodriguez (3-0) earns his third win, tossing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts, while Loons reliever Alex Makarewich (2-2) suffers his second loss, allowing an unearned run through an inning pitched. The Whitecaps magic number to clinch the Midwest League Eastern Division title sits at two games after the Lake County Captains fell to the Lansing Lugnuts 6-1 in Lansing.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game road series from Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Preston Howey takes the mound for West Michigan against Midwest League strikeout leader and lefty Adam Serwinowski.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion.







