Davis Takes No-No into the Sixth, Chiefs Win 5-2

Published on August 28, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Chiefs pitching held South Bend to just two hits on Thursday in a 5-2 win at Dozer Park.

Chiefs starter Braden Davis carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowing only one walk through the first five frames. He issued a walk and hit a batter to open the sixth, and after a wild pitch and a strikeout put runners on second and third with one out, Cristen Hernandez broke up the no-hit bid with a two-run double down the left-field line, trimming the lead to 3-2. Davis walked the next batter before giving way to left-hander Jack Findlay, who ended the threat and preserved the Chiefs' advantage. Davis punched out eight batters over 5 1/3 innings.

With South Bend threatening to rally, the Chiefs pushed the lead back to three in the bottom of the seventh. Back-to-back doubles from Ryan Campos and Jesus Baez produced a run to make it 4-2, and after a walk, Travis Honeyman added an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-2.

Findlay and Burns combined to get the final 11 outs. Findlay was sharp in relief, tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts, and a perfect seventh. Burns, the Peoria-born right-hander, finished it off with two scoreless innings to notch his fourth save of the year.

For the second day in a row, Peoria struck first in the opening inning. A walk to Campos put a man aboard with one-out, he stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Baez followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0.

In the fifth, the Chiefs added on. With two aboard and no outs, Campos singled to center to drive in a run and push the lead to 2-0. The next batter, Baez, lifted a sacrifice fly to center, extending the advantage to 3-0.

Ryan Campos led the Peoria offense with three hits, reaching base five times, while Jesus Baez added two hits and drove in three runs. With the win, the Chiefs have taken the first three from South Bend and outscored the Cubs 56-10 in six games at Dozer Park.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Jose Davila is scheduled to start for Peoria. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a glow-in-the-dark baseball, courtesy of Spider Hill.







