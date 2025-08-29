Whitecaps Best Loons 2-1 in 10-Inning Pitching Duel

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (67-54) (33-23) and West Michigan Whitecaps (85-37) (41-16), pitching dazzled, needing an extra inning to decide a winner. West Michigan's Patrick Lee provided an RBI single in the tenth, in a 2-1 win on a partly cloudy 69-degree Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons and Whitecaps each scored in the first inning. Whitecaps centerfielder Woody Hadeen walked, stole second, and was plated on an RBI single by Izaac Pacheco. Loons' starter Maddux Bruns pitched the next five scoreless and went six innings for the first time in his professional career. He punched out five and walked two.

- Zyhir Hope drove in a run for the third straight game and now has 72 RBI, extending his Midwest League lead. Kendall George, who had two hits on the night, singled to start the first. He stole second and was plated by a Hope sacrifice fly, to tie the game at one.

- Great Lakes utilized three bullpen arms, West Michigan used four. Cam Day dominated with two scoreless innings, striking out three. After a leadoff walk in the ninth, Nicolas Cruz induced a flyout, strikeout, and groundout.

- In the final four innings, the Loons had just one hit. Logan Wagner singled to start the ninth. Wagner was caught stealing by Whitecaps catcher Bennett Lee. Great Lakes went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the night.

- In the tenth, facing Alex Makarewich, the Whitecaps plated the phantom runner. An Austin Murr single moved Andrew Jenkins to third, and Patrick Lee's 107 mph opposite field single put West Michigan ahead.

Rounding Things Out

With a Lake County loss tonight, Great Lakes stays 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine remaining.

Up Next

Start your Labor Day weekend at Dow Diamond. Tomorrow, Friday, August 29th, the Loons and Whitecaps play with a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET. 2025 is the 75th anniversary of "A Peanuts Christmas". Celebrate as the Loons will wear special Peanuts-inspired jerseys, available for auction. Friday features Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank.

