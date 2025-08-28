Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on August 28, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 28, 2025 l Game #119 (54)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (22-31, 43-75) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-32, 55-66)

RH Nestor Lorant (1-10, 6.24) vs. RH Isaiah Lowe (3-11, 5.65)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. Streaks: The Dragons have won nine straight games.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and that early lead held up for their ninth straight victory. Carlos Jorge delivered a run-scoring double and Yerlin Confidan followed with a two-run double. Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero struck out a career-high 10 batters and relievers Joseph Menefee and Jimmy Romano combined to work the final four innings to hold the lead.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won nine straight games for just the seventh time in the team's 25-year history. This matches their longest winning streak since the Midwest League moved to the High-A level prior to the 2021 season (nine straight wins August 14-23, 2024). The Dragons have produced only three winning streaks longer than nine games in their 25-year history, winning a club-record 13 straight games in 2003 and winning 10 straight in 2007 and 2019. Additionally, they had nine-game winning streaks in 2007 (separate from the 10-gamer), 2018, and 2024 along with the current streak.

Dragons team stats during this winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 47 (1st); Team Batting Average: .247 (5th); Home Runs: 6 (Tied-3rd); Stolen Bases: 20 (2nd); Team ERA: 2.12 (2nd); Runs Allowed: 21 (2nd).

Last Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons went 6-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 33-16. The Dragons team batting average in the series was .245. They hit four home runs and had 13 stolen bases. The team ERA was 2.33. The Dragons committed four errors in the series.

Team Notes:

With a win tonight, the Dragons would tie for second longest winning streak in franchise history.

The Dragons on Saturday and Sunday enjoyed walk-off extra inning wins in back-to-back games for the first time since June 20-21, 2015.

With Sunday's win, the Dragons completed their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

The Dragons captured their first series victory of the 2025 season by winning all six games in the series with Peoria ending Sunday.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.12 (85 IP, 20 ER). During the nine games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.90 (47.1 IP, 10 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.39 (37.2 IP, 10 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in eight of the nine games and two runs or less in five of the nine.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham was selected Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. Graham went 7 for 15 (.467) with two doubles. Graham in August (22 G) is 26 for 78 (.333) with 2 HR, 6 2B, 10 RBI, 6 SB, .891 OPS, raising his batting average from .194 to .254.

Peyton Stovall in his last seven games is 9 for 29 (.310) with 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 5 SB. He had walk-off RBIs on Thursday and Saturday and a walk-off run scored on Sunday after a game-tying double earlier in the inning.

Ryan McCrystal in his last six games is 8 for 22 (.364) with three doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, August 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.73) at Fort Wayne RH Maikel Miralles (no record)

Saturday, August 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) at Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.57)

Sunday, August 31 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.24) at Fort Wayne RH Will Varmette (2-4, 7.31)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.