Lugnuts Turn Five Double Plays, End Losing Streak

LANSING, Mich. - The longest losing streak in Lansing Lugnuts team history is ten games, occurring in 2003 and 2013. It will not be challenged in 2025, thanks to the Lugnuts (23-34, 59-64) scoring two runs in the first, second and seventh innings in a 6-1 victory over the Lake County Captains (35-22, 70-53) in front of 6,163 on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.

Lake County grounded into five double plays in the game:

1. Jose Devers in the first inning to end a bases-loaded threat.

2. Jaison Chourio in the third inning to wipe out a Nick Mitchell leadoff walk.

3. Chourio again in the sixth inning to erase a Mitchell leadoff single.

4. Mitchell himself in the eighth inning with two runners on and one out.

5. Cleanup hitter Bennett Thompson in the ninth inning with two on and none out.

Corey Avant took advantage of the first three to toss six scoreless innings, striking out three while allowing four hits and two walks in his fourth quality start of the season.

Wander Guante pitched a perfect seventh, Blaze Pontes handled the eighth (and started a 1-6-3 double play) and Mark Adamiak worked the ninth, allowing the Captains' only run on a two-out RBI single from Devers.

Coupled with a West Michigan 2-1 10-inning victory in Great Lakes, Lake County's lead for the final East Division playoff berth remained at 1.5 games with nine games left in the regular season.

Ryan Lasko led the Nuts' offense in his first action in five days, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single, an RBI double and a pair of runs scored. Casey Yamauchi added an RBI single and a HBP, scoring a run, to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 28 games. C.J. Pittaro and Pedro Pineda each also finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The Nuts go for a fourth straight win on Friday night at 7:05 p.m., playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers. Right-hander Steven Echavarria gets the ball against Lake County lefty Michael Kennedy. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or go to lansinglugnuts.com.







