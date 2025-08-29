Carp Take One Game Lead with 3-1 Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp playoff chances increased dramatically Thursday night when they defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-1 and the South Bend Cubs fell 5-2 to Peoria.

The Carp are now one game ahead of South Bend and in possession of the tiebreaker with the Cubs with just nine games remaining.

The Sky Carp pitching staff was once again outstanding. After allowing just two earned runs in the first two games of the series, a trio of Carp pitchers combined to give up just one unearned run on five Kernel hits.

Luke Lashutka got the start and threw three scoreless frames. Brayan Mendoza picked up the win in relief, going five innings and allowing just an unearned run on only two hits.

Chase Centala pitched the ninth inning in scoreless fashion to record his seventh save of the season.

The Carp opened the scoring with a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Echedry Vargas.

Wilfredo Lara's fourth inning sacrifice fly made it 2-0, and Cody Schrier capped the Carp's scoring effort with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

The Sky Carp and the Kernels will meet again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home for their final regular season home game of the season against the Peoria Chiefs beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.