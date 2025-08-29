Whiting Fires Five No-Hit Innings in Final Thirsty Thursday of 2025

Published on August 28, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell 3-1 on Thursday night at Parkview Field against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

Fort Wayne (55-64, 24-30) right-hander Sam Whiting only allowed two base runners in his five no-hit innings of work out of the bullpen. The 24-year-old was efficient in his 12th appearance of the season with the 'Caps, throwing 50 pitches.

The lone run for the TinCaps came on an RBI double from Jack Costello in the fifth inning. Costello leads the team with 18 two-baggers this season and is now the sole leader in runs driven in with 43.

Dayton (44-75, 23-31) starter Nestor Lorant got his second victory in as many starts on Thursday. The righty tossed a quality start, going six frames and allowing one run on six hits. The Dragons scored all three of their runs in the first two innings and have won their last ten games.

The winning streak is tied for the second longest in franchise history, and it's the first time they have won ten straight since 2019, before Minor League Baseball switched over to the six-game series format.

Next Game: Friday, August 29 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles

- Dragons Probable Starter: LHP Nick Sando

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







