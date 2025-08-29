Sky Carp Lean on Timely Hitting and Good Pitching, Defeat Kernels 3-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - Beloit used six strong innings from their bullpen and did just enough on offense to knock off the Kernels 3-1 in game three of the series Thursday night.

After not scoring in the first two games of the set, Beloit got on the board in the top of the second on Thursday. Brandon Compton walked to lead off the frame, then after another walk moved him into scoring position, he scored on an Echedry Vargas RBI single to put the Sky Carp ahead 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Beloit got some breathing room. Compton tripled to begin the inning, then came home on a Wilfredo Lara sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Kernels got on the board. Brandon Winokur walked and stole second to open up the inning, then came around to score on an error to make it 2-1.

But that was the closest Cedar Rapids would get. Brayan Mendoza tossed five innings out of the Beloit bullpen and allowed just one unearned run while striking out two to earn the win.

In the top of the seventh, Cody Schrier connected on a solo home run to increase the Beloit lead to 3-1, and that would be the final in the Sky Carp victory.

With the loss, Cedar Rapids goes to 28-29 in the second half and to 2-1 in the series against the Sky Carp. Game four is scheduled for Friday evening at 6:35 with Adrian Bohorquez on the mound opposite Nick Brink.







