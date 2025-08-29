Dayton Defeats Fort Wayne 3-1 as Dragons Tie for Second Longest Streak in Franchise History

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant combined with three relievers to scatter seven hits as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-1 on Thursday night.

The win gave the Dragons a 10-game winning streak, tied for second longest in the team's 25-year history, and the longest since before the Midwest League was classified at the High-A level prior to the 2021 season. The Dragons are approaching their club record of 13 consecutive wins set in 2002. They also had 10-game winning streaks in 2007 and 2019.

A Dayton win on Friday would give them their longest winning streak in 23 years and leave them two short of the club record.

Game Summary:

Just as they did on Wednesday, the Dragons enjoyed a productive first inning, scoring the runs they would need to win the game. With one out, Carlos Sanchez singled to center field and advanced to second on Carlos Jorge's ground out. Carter Graham followed with a two-out double to the gap in left-center to drive in Sanchez and give the Dragons the lead. Jack Moss singled through the middle to bring in Graham and make it 2-0.

The Dragons added another run in the second. Diego Omana began the inning with a ground ball double down the right field line, and Alexander Vargas lined a hit to center field to bring in Omana and make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant had his second straight strong outing. Lorant, who was 0-10 on the year before winning his most recent start on August 22, worked six good innings on Thursday, allowing just one run on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Fort Wayne scored their only run of the game in the fifth inning against Lorant as they pulled to within two runs at 3-1.

The Dragons went to their bullpen in the seventh. Will Cannon had a perfect inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Cannon retired the first two batters in the eighth inning before allowing a walk, and he was replaced by Bryce Hubbart. Hubbart gave up a double and a walk as Fort Wayne loaded the bases with two outs, but the Dayton left-hander got Fort Wayne's top home run and RBI hitter, Rosman Verdugo, to fly out to shallow center field to end the threat and strand three runners.

Irvin Machuca entered the game to pitch the ninth inning and struck out all three batters he faced to earn his fifth save of the year. The win went to Lorant (2-10).

The Dragons had seven hits over the first two innings, one more in the third, and none over the final six innings to finish with eight hits. Esmith Pineda, in just his second game with the Dragons, led the way with two hits.

The Dragons pitching continues to be exceptional. Dayton pitchers have posted a team ERA of 2.01 during the 10-game winning streak. They have allowed three runs or less in nine of the 10 games during the streak, and two runs or less in six of the 10.

Up Next: The Dragons (23-31, 44-75) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (24-33, 55-67) on Friday night at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of a six-game road series. Nick Sando (2-3, 4.73) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, September 2 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm in the start to a season-ending six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







