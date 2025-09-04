Quad Cities Blanks Cedar Rapids, Gains Full Game on Sky Carp

Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits completed their Midwest League-best 15th shutout win of the season Wednesday, as they defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.

With their win and the Beloit Sky Carp's loss to Peoria, the River Bandits are now within 1.5 games of Beloit for the top spot in the Midwest League west division with four games to play in the second half.

Just as they did Tuesday, the River Bandits plated the game's first run just two batters into the opening frame, jumping ahead 1-0 against Kernels' starter Garrett Horn on Sam Kulasingam's RBI-single. Two batters later, Quad Cities extended the lead to 2-0 on Chris Brito's sacrifice-fly.

While Horn would strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Cedar Rapids quickly moved on from its starter and brought in Eston Stoll for the second. Erick Torres greeted the right-hander with a lead-off double and eventually came around to score on Kulasingam's second hit of the game, an RBI-single.

Stull remained on the mound for the third inning and picked up back-to-back outs to start the frame, but after Austin Charles extended the inning with a two-out single, an error on Jaime Ferrer led to a 3-0 Quad Cities lead, as the right-fielder misplayed a single off the bat of Carter Frederick and allowed Charles to score from first to give the Bandits their 4-0 advantage.

The cushion was more than enough for Quad Cities' starter Logan Martin, who struck out four over a 4.1-inning performance. Jesus Rios helped Martin finish off a scoreless fifth before working around a Brandon Winokur single in the sixth.

Cory Ronan got the ball for the Bandits in the seventh and completed a perfect inning in his professional debut, including an inning-ending strikeout of Ferrer.

The final two innings of the shutout effort were pitched by Juan Maritnez, who struck out three over two perfect frames of his own.

Rios (7-4) earned the win with his five-out effort for Quad Cities, while Horn (0-2) was saddled with the loss for Cedar Rapids, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game three of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Royals' top 30 prospect Felix Arronde (5-7, 2.65) to the mound opposite the Kernels' Adrian Bohorquez (1-1, 4.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







