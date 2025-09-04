Dragons Win 15th Straight, 11-6 over Nuts
Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
DAYTON, OH - The Lansing Lugnuts (25-37, 61-67) rallied from 4-3 and 6-4 deficits, only to see the Dayton Dragons (28-31, 49-75) score five unanswered runs for an 11-6 victory on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
Dayton has won 15 consecutive games, two away from tying the Midwest League record.
The Lugnuts collected 13 hits in the game, including three singles plus a walk from leadoff hitter Cameron Leary, who tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth on a dropped-catch error by catcher John Michael Faile, and then drew an RBI walk in the fifth to level the score at 6-6.
But the Dragons answered with three runs in the sixth off Jack Mahoney, putting the game away in the seventh on a Peyton Stovall two-run homer off Henry Gómez.
Lansing starter Corey Avant lasted only 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision, charged with four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three.
In the loss, Lugnuts center fielder Pedro Pineda smashed his first High-A home run and joined third baseman Ben Newton and first baseman C.J. Pittaro in notching a two-hit game.
Dayton has won each of the first two games of the six-game season-ending series, following on the heels of back-to-back six-game sweeps of Peoria and Fort Wayne.
The Nuts send right-hander Steven Echavarria to the mound for game three, taking on Dayton lefty Nick Sando at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.
For more information, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
