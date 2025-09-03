Quintero and Gelof Go Deep in Loons 11-5 Win over Captains

September 3, 2025

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (70-56) (36-25) offense poured it on early and late with two five-run innings, coasting to an 11-5 win over the Lake County Captains (72-56) (37-25) on a sunny 73-degree Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- The Loons scored five runs in the first inning. Captains starter Jackson Humphries got just one out. Kendall George and Josue De Paula singled back-to-back. De Paula scored George after he stole second base. George took three bases and now has 97 in 2025.

- Eduardo Quintero and Jake Gelof each hit two-run home runs in the first. Quintero put one to the bleachers in left field to make it 3-0. Quintero is now riding a 10-game hitting streak. Gelof, after Zyhir Hope walked, sent a ball 403 feet and with a 104 mph exit velocity to deep left-center, clanking off a large advertisement board at the top of a hill beyond the fence.

- Great Lakes starter Maddux Bruns retired six of the first seven Captains he faced. Lake County scored two on four consecutive hits in the third inning, and a Jose Devers two-run double made it 5-2.

- A dropped third strike followed by a single in the fifth, put two on for the Captains to in the fifth. Joseilyn Gonzalez was inserted but allowed a single and a two-run double to the Midwest League leader in two baggers, Jose Devers. A wild pitch tied the game at 5-5.

- The Loons responded with five runs tallied in the top of the seventh. Frank Rodriguez walked on six pitches versus Josh Harlow. Kendall George's bunt single put two on base. A Josue De Paula groundball to second saw a bad throw by Lake County second baseman Kyle Dernedde to get George, which hopped into left field to plate Rodriguez. '

- Two walks and a two-run single by Logan Wagner made it 9-5. Jake Gelof brought Great Lakes to double-digits with an RBI single. Great Lakes added their eleventh run in the eighth. Kendall George singled, Luis Flores' balk put him to second, and he swiped third. Josue De Paula walked, and after a pickoff attempt to first base had De Paula in a rundown, George scooted home.

- Loons' pitching shut down the Captains through the final four innings. Myles Caba inherited two runners on in the sixth with the game tied and earned back-to-back strikeouts. He pitched 1.1 innings and earned the win. Nicolas Cruz and Ryan Brown combined for the last seven outs.

Rounding Things Out

With a Great Lakes win today, they are now back a half-game for a playoff spot with four remaining. To earn a playoff spot, the Loons need to win three of the four remaining contests.

Up Next

The Loons and Captains will play in the evening for the next three games. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 4th, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

