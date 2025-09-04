River Bandits Blank Kernels, Take Game Two 4-0

Davenport, IA - Quad Cities pitching did not allow a run on just three Cedar Rapids hits in a 4-0 shutout win over the Kernels Wednesday night.

After dropping game one, the River Bandits came out firing in the bottom of the first Wednesday night in game two. Sam Kulasingam led off with a single, then scored from first on Blake Mitchell's RBI double to make it 1-0 Quad Cities. After a single put runners on the corners, Chris Brito lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Bandits added on. Erick Torres lined a double to left, then scored one pitch later on a Kulasingam RBI single to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, Quad Cities grew their lead. Austin Charles lined a two-out single to left, moved up to third on a Carter Frederick single, and scored on a fielding error to make it 4-0.

Out of the Kernels' bullpen, Spencer Bengard was a bright spot and kept the game within reach. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit with five strikeouts, but the Cedar Rapids offense could not crack through against the Quad Cities bullpen, and the Bandits grabbed a 4-0 game two win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 30-32 in the second half of the season and to 1-1 in the series with the River Bandits. Game three of the six-game set is slated for Thursday night at 6:30 with Adrian Bohorquez on the mound opposite Felix Arronde.







