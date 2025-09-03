Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing)

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 l Game #124 (59)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (25-36, 61-66) at Dayton Dragons (27-31, 48-75)

RH Corey Avant (6-6, 3.39) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (2-10, 5.94)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the final series of 2025 for the Dragons.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won 14 straight games, breaking the all-time club record of 13 set in 2002.

The current Dragons winning streak is the longest in the Midwest League since before MLB took over record-keeping in the Minor Leagues in 2005. Year-by-year winning streak information is not available prior to 2005. The longest winning streak in the Midwest League prior to the current Dragons streak was 13 by Bowling Green in 2018. The all-time Midwest League record is 17, by Cedar Rapids in 1965.

The current Dragons winning streak is the longest in all Minor League Baseball in 2025. No other team in the minor leagues has won 14 straight since 2023, when Modesto of the California League won 16 straight.

Dragons team stats during this winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 70 (1st in MWL); Team Batting Average: .254 (3rd in MWL); Home Runs: 7 (Tied-5th in MWL); Stolen Bases: 21 (6th in MWL); Team ERA: 2.22 (2nd in MWL and 2nd in all MiLB); Runs Allowed: 34 (2nd in MWL and Tied-2nd in all MiLB);.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 4, Lansing 3. The Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and win, extending their winning streak to 14 to break the club record of 13 set in 2002. Yerlin Confidan's two-out RBI tie-breaking single in the eighth keyed the win. The Dragons led 2-0 after two innings before Lansing battled back with single runs in the third, fourth, and seventh for a 3-2 lead.

Team Notes:

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.22 (130 IP, 31 ER), second best in all Minor League Baseball during the period. The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in 12 of the 14 games and two runs or less in eight of the 14.

The Dragons have swept their last two series (both 6-game sets) vs. Peoria and at Fort Wayne. These are their first two series wins of the year and their first sweeps of a 6-game series since they swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham in his last 25 games is 29 for 88 (.330) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 12 RBI, 6 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .255.

Yerlin Confidan has an eight-game hitting streak, going 10 for 32 (.313) with 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI.

Carlos Sanchez has an eight-game hitting streak, going 11 for 31 (.355) with 5 2B, and 6 RBI.

Peyton Stovall in his last 11 games is 13 for 43 (.302) with 2 HR, 10 RBI, 5 2B, and 5 SB.

Will Cannon in August made eight relief appearances, posting an ERA of 0.59 (15.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 16 SO).

Cody Adcock in his last 13 games: 1.25 ERA, 21.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 14 BB, 19 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, Sept. 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (3-7, 4.55) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (3-3, 4.40)

Friday, Sept. 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-4, 4.42) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 2.04) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, Sept. 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (1-5, 5.60) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.31)

Sunday, Sept. 7 (1:05 pm): Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-2, 4.12) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (6-5, 4.13) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

