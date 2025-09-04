Stovall Blasts Home Run, Drives in 5 as Dragons Win 15th in a Row, 11-6 over Lansing

Dayton, Ohio - Peyton Stovall collected three hits including a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to their 15th consecutive victory, an 11-6 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday night.

The Dragons broke their franchise record for consecutive victories on Tuesday and are now just two short of the all-time Midwest League record of 17, set in 1965 by Cedar Rapids.

Game Summary:

The game got off to a rough start for the Dragons as Lansing took advantage of two Dayton errors in the top of the first inning to score two runs, and they added another run in the top of the third on a solo home run by Pedro Pineda to make it 3-0.

But the Dragons battled back in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on only one hit to take a 4-3 lead. The Dragons loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman before Anthony Stephan drew another walk to force in the first Dayton run. Carlos Sanchez followed with an RBI single, and two more runs came across on wild pitches.

Lansing scored one run in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4, but the Dragons regained the lead in the bottom of the same inning. Ariel Almonte walked to start the rally and went to third on a single by Carlos Jorge. Payton Stovall singled to right to drive in Almonte, and Carter Graham followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Jorge and put Dayton in front, 6-4.

Lansing again responded and scored two runs in the top of the fifth against Dayton reliever Bryce Hubbart to tie the game at 6-6. Hubbart pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning, and the Dragons took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. Stovall delivered a two-run single to make it 8-6, and after a double by Stephan, Yerlin Confidan reached on an infield single to score a runner from third and give the Dragons a 9-6 lead.

In the seventh inning, Jack Moss ripped a double off the fence in left center field, and Stovall followed with a home run to extend the Dayton lead to 11-6. The homer by Stovall was his third of the season, all coming during the winning streak.

View the Stovall home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1963419491464818817

Dayton left-hander Joseph Menefee tossed the final three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced without allowing a ball to leave the infield. He struck out four to earn his second save.

Stovall led the Dragons 11-hit attack, going 3 for 5 with five runs batted in. Jorge had two hits and scored three runs. The Dragons were 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-31, 49-75) host Lansing (25-37, 61-67) in the third game of the season-ending six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Nick Sando (3-3, 4.40) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







