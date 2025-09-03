TinCaps Game Information: September 3 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-71, 24-37) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (88-38, 44-17)

Wednesday, September 3 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 127 of 131

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-6, 5.21 ERA) vs. LHP Joe Miller (7-3, 2.91 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their final series opener of the 2025 season 8-5 on Tuesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

MARSEE MANIA: On Wednesday, 2023 TinCap Jakob Marsee was named the National League's Rookie of the Month for August. In his first 25 games, he hit 10 2B, 3 3B, and 4 HR. The last player to reach those three feats in his first 25 MLB games was Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Marsee put together the best 13-game start to a Miami Marlins career in franchise history with a 1.414 OPS and 17-game start with a 1.246 OPS. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, behind a two-home run, 11 total base game, Marsee tied a Marlins franchise record with 7 RBI. Now through 32 games, Marsee is slashing .330 (37-109)/.411/.589 with 4 HR, 25 RBI, 8 SB, and 16 BB. He is:

- The first player since at least 1901 with 4 XBH and 4 BB in the first 3 games

- 1 of 4 players ever to have 6 H, 5 XBH, and 4 BB in first 5 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record reaching base 21 times (13 H, 8 BB) through first 10 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record with 23 RBI in his first 23 games with the team

- First-ever MLB player to steal 6+ bases and record 10+ XBH in his first 13 games

- No other rookie in the live ball era (1920) has had a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game in a season

- The only other player to have a 4-game span with a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game is Grady Sizemore (Aug. 2008)

The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee batted .273 in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs, and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors.

ROSARIO RAKING: Infielder Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 on Tuesday with a pair of doubles that drove in 3 of Fort Wayne's 5 runs. The 26-year-old homered twice on Sunday against Dayton, giving him 7 RBI in his last two games. The 7th multi-home run game for a TinCap this season, it is Rosario's first since July 3, 2022. The infielder has logged 48 games at the big league level, making his Major League debut on August 26, 2022. Rosario broke the El Paso franchise home run record on May 7 with his 49th in Triple-A before Luis Campusano broke it in early August.

BARRELLING BRENDAN: Catcher/First baseman Brendan Durfee launched his 6th home run of the season on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He has hits in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .294 (15-for-51). Durfee is second on the active roster in doubles and is fourth in the Midwest League in line-drive rate (26.1%). He is also second in the MWL in hitting the ball up the middle.

WISSMAN WHEELING & DEALING: TinCap sidewinder Nick Wissman has allowed one run across his last nine appearances, dating back to July 26. The righty's last four outings have been two frames long, and he has not walked a batter since August 5. Since July 26, Wissman has a 1-0 record, 0.75 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP in 12 frames of work in nine appearances.

BOTTOM OF THE ORDER COMING THROUGH: Third baseman Zach Evans and center fielder Kai Roberts accounted for 4 of Fort Wayne's 5 runs scored on Tuesday. Roberts has a hit in 9 of his last 11 games, batting .310 in the stretch after hitting .135 in his previous 15 showings. Evans has a knock in 4 of his last 5 games and is batting .324 with runners in scoring position across both levels he has played at this season. The Buffalo native is hitting .338 with runners in scoring position in two-out situations.

MOVING ON UP: Eleven TinCaps have been promoted to Double-A San Antonio since the July 31 trade deadline. Relievers Josh Mallitz and Fernando Sanchez made the move this week, following their dominant August showings to end their tenures in Fort Wayne.







