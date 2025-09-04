Wednesday's South Bend Cubs Game Suspended Due to Rain
Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Due to the inclement weather, tonight's game between the South Bend Cubs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been suspended in the bottom of the 4th inning. The rest of game will be made up on Thursday night at Four Winds Field at 5:35 PM, with the regularly scheduled contest, slated for seven-innings, following afterwards. Gates will open at 5:30 PM.
Tickets for Wednesday's suspended game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season game based on availability. These tickets will act as a voucher that must be exchanged at the box office and do not have to be exchanged immediately.
Tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled game are valid for both games of the doubleheader.
The suspended game between the Cubs and Timber Rattlers will pick back up in the bottom of the 4th inning, with no outs, and Wisconsin leading the game 2-1. The two teams will play the full nine innings in game one.
All times are listed in Eastern Time and subject to change.
