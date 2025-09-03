Mitchell's Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly Secures 7-6 Captains Win over Loons in 10 Innings

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (37-24, 72-55) defeated the Great Lakes Loons (35-25, 69-56) by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A walk-off sacrifice fly from LF Nick Mitchell ultimately proved to be the difference in a contest that lasted three hours and 21 minutes.

After Lake County and Great Lakes entered extra innings tied at 5-5, a sacrifice fly from CF Eduardo Quintero, MLB Pipeline 's No. 4 Dodgers and No. 53 MLB prospect put the visitors ahead 6-5. RF Zyhir Hope, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Dodgers and No. 19 MLB prospect, then reached on a fielding error by Captains 1B Maick Collado, which was followed by a walk from 2B Logan Wagner.

But Lake County RHP Jay Driver (W, 5-2) left two runners on base thanks to a pop out in foul territory by 3B Jake Gelof. Driver eventually earned his fifth win of the season, permitting just one run (unearned) in 2.2 hitless innings of relief, striking out four to just one walk.

The Captains then struck early in the home half of the 10 th frame, as 3B Juan Benjamin began the half-inning with an infield single off Loons RHP Alex Makarewich (L, 2-3; BS, 2). A throwing error by Loons SS Elijah Hainline on the play allowed Benjamin to advance to second and SS Jose Devers, Lake County's ghost runner, to advance to third.

Collado then delivered a game-tying RBI single on a 2-2 pitch, which evened the score at 6-6. Two batters later, Mitchell plated the game-winning run with his walk-off sacrifice fly, his second sacrifice fly of the night.

Makarewich suffered his third loss and second blown save of the season for Great Lakes, allowing two runs (both unearned) on two hits, while throwing a strikeout in the bottom of the 10 th inning.

LHP Matt Wilkinson (ND) did not record a decision in 1.2 innings pitched for the Captains, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, while throwing two strikeouts to one walk in 27 pitches (19 strikes). His lone blemishes were a solo home run by Loons LF Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline 's No. 1 Dodgers and No. 12 MLB prospect, in the top of the first inning, and a two-out walk in the top of the second. Moments after his walk, Wilkinson was ejected from the game by bases umpire Liana Rix.

For Great Lakes, RHP Logan Tabeling (ND) did not record a decision in 3.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits, while throwing five strikeouts to six walks in 89 pitches (46 strikes).

Notes to Know

- With their victory on Tuesday night, the Captains are now just two wins away from clinching a spot in the 2025 Midwest League Playoffs. Lake County is looking to clinch its ninth playoff berth in franchise history this week.

- OF Nick Mitchell hit a walk-off sacrifice fly on Tuesday night. This marked the Captains' fifth walk-off win of the season.

- OF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, went 2-for-5 with an RBI single on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old is batting .357 (15-for-42) with one double, one triple, one home run, and five RBI in his last 10 games.

- INF Jose Devers went 1-for-4 with a bases-loaded walk on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old now leads the Captains with 64 RBI this season.







