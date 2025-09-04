Lugnuts Reveal 2026 Home Schedule

Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts officially announce their 66-game home schedule for their 30th season in the Midwest League, beginning on Thursday, April 2, and wrapping on Sunday, September 8, at Jackson® Field™.

The season features two three-game series, opening the season vs. Dayton and following the All-Star Break against Fort Wayne, and ten six-game series: two against West Michigan and Great Lakes, and one apiece against Dayton, Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Lake County, Peoria and Fort Wayne.

517 Crew Season Membership renewals are ongoing.

For the latest information on promotional news, new season ticket packages and single game ticket releases, following @lansinglugnuts on social media channels, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.