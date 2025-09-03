Peoria Winning Streak Snapped Tuesday

Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs saw their six-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a 4-1 defeat to the Beloit Sky Carp.

After scoring 43 runs over their six-game sweep against South Bend, the Chiefs scored just once on a Tuesday and finished 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Beloit looked poised to score a crooked number in the first against Chiefs starter Nate Dohm. The right-hander walked a trio of batters, including Garret Forrester with the bases loaded, to give the Sky Carp a 1-0 lead. Dohm did record a flyout and a groundout to end the frame and avoid the big inning.

Peoria promptly tied the game against Sky Carp hurler Joey Volini. After an infield hit from Travis Honeyman, Won-Bin Cho doubled to the alley in right center to score Honeyman from first and tie the game at 1-1. It was the first run allowed by Volini in his young career. The Marlins made the southpaw a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

It was a bullpen game for both sides, as both starters worked just two innings apiece. Chiefs reliever Domenic Picone cruised in the third, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth. Echedry Vargas jolted the Sky Carp to the lead with a towering two-run homer to make it 3-1.

An inning later, Beloit plated an add-on tally. Cody Schrier singled against a drawn-in Peoria infield and scored Ian Lewis to extend the Sky Carp lead to 4-1.

In a game mired by missed opportunities, the Chiefs best chance at a rally came in the top of the seventh. After a Cho walk and a Christian Martin single, Anyelo Encarnacion worked himself into a hitter's count against Beloit bullpenner Justin Storm. Encarnacion squibbed one in front of home plate and grounded into a rarely-seen 2-5-3 double play to derail the frame. Four of Peoria's six hits were recorded by Cho and Jose Cordoba on Tuesday.

With the win, Beloit dropped their magic number to three. They can clinch a second-half playoff berth as soon as Thursday.

The series continues Wednesday from ABC Supply Stadium. Mason Molina, who punched out a career-high nine batters in his last start, takes the ball for the Chiefs. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.