Big Inning, Bullish Bullpen Leads to Peoria Sweep

Published on August 31, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs closed out the 2025 home slate on Sunday, defeating the South Bend Cubs 6-3 on the inaugural Pete Vonachen Day at Dozer Park to complete a series sweep.

Vonachen, who purchased the Chiefs in 1983 and was nicknamed Peoria's "Mr. Baseball," would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. The Chiefs announced that Vonachen Day will now be celebrated on the final home game of each season for years to come.

Peoria plated all of their runs in the sixth inning, sending nine batters to the plate and collecting six hits. Back-to-back singles opened the frame to put runners on the corners, and Christian Martin delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. Won-Bin Cho followed with a single to center to tie the game at two. After a groundout advanced both runners into scoring position, Deniel Ortiz launched a three-run homer to left to give the Chiefs a 5-2 lead. Two batters later, Sammy Hernandez capped the outburst with a solo shot to left, extending the advantage to 6-2.

After allowing two runs in the first inning, Peoria's pitching staff shut the door the rest of the way. Starter Brandt Thompson worked the first two innings, giving up three hits and two runs, before turning it over to the bullpen. From there, right-handers Darlin Saladin, D.J. Carpenter, and Mason Burns combined for seven hitless innings with seven strikeouts. South Bend scratched across a run in the ninth inning when Reginald Preciado reached on a two-out error down the left-field line, but Burns quickly retired the next batter to close out the victory.

Saladin was dominant in relief, firing five hitless innings with four strikeouts, including a stretch of seven consecutive batters retired. He took home the win Sunday, his third of the year.

Following a day off on Monday, Peoria will head to Beloit to kick off their final series of the year against the Sky Carp. First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







