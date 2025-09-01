Nuts Close out 2025 Home Schedule with 12-4 Loss to Captains

LANSING, Mich. - A crowd of 4,596 watched the Lake County Captains (36-24, 71-55) defeat the Lansing Lugnuts (25-35, 61-65) in the 2025 home finale, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts wrapped up their 29th season drawing a total home attendance of 275,713 in 65 openings.

T.J. Schofield-Sam and Cameron Leary each collected three hits for the Nuts, who piled up 12 hits in all. But five Lugnuts pitchers gave up 19 hits in defeat, led by a four-hit effort from 20-year-old Captains DH Jaison Chourio, who blasted a three-run homer in a five-run sixth to break the game open.

The outburst came after Lake County had been held to just one run over the span of 32 innings between Wednesday afternoon and the first inning of Sunday, including three straight losses and consecutive shutouts on Friday and Saturday. Coupled with a West Michigan 7-2 win over Great Lakes, the Captains regained a half-game lead on Great Lakes for the final East Division playoff berth with six games remaining in the season.

The Lugnuts finished their home schedule with a 35-31 record, and now enjoy the final off day of the season on Monday before traveling to Dayton, Ohio, for a six-game season-ending series with the Dragons from September 2-7.

