Whitecaps Whack 12 Hits in 7-2 Win, Drop Loons Half Game Back

Published on August 31, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (69-55) (35-24) pitching permitted seven runs and 12 hits to the West Michigan Whitecaps (87-37) (43-17), as the Whitecaps earned the series split in a 7-2 win on a partly cloudy 73-degree Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- West Michigan scored three runs in the fifth and sixth. Izaac Pacheco led the way with a two-run double in the fifth and was plated on an RBI single by Andrew Jenkins.

- The Whitecaps had three straight hits in the sixth. Brett Callahan crushed a solo home run to right field. Patrick Lee and Archer Brookman had back-to-back singles. Lee moved into scoring position after an error and was plated by Brookman. Jack Penney doubled to right field with two outs to make it 7-0.

- Christian Zazueta made his Loons debut. He pitched the first inning scoreless, leaving one runner on.

- The Loons were limited to two runs and five hits. Elijah Hainline had a two-run home run to deep left field in the seventh. Dodgers' No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula went 2-for-4 with two singles. Whitecaps rehabber and former Loon Lael Lockhart threw five scoreless.

- Alex Makarewich, Christian Ruebeck and Reynaldo Yean each tossed a scoreless inning.

Rounding Things Out

With a Lake County win today, Great Lakes is now back by a half-game for a playoff spot with six remaining.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons are back in action for the final series of the regular season. Great Lakes play Lake County in Eastlake, Ohio, in a six-game set. Great Lakes needs to win four of six games to make the playoffs. The first pitch on Tuesday, September 2nd, is at 6:35 pm ET.

