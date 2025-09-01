Langenberg, Chaney Steer Kernels to 2-1 Win over Sky Carp

Cedar Rapids, IA - Ty Langenberg went six strong innings and Chase Chaney slammed the door behind him with three scoreless frames to lift the Kernels to a 2-1 win over Beloit Sunday afternoon, earning a split of the series with the Sky Carp.

Entering off three straight wins, Beloit opened the scoring in the top of the second. Brandon Compton walked to begin the inning, and after he stole second, he came in to score on a Jay Beshears RBI double to put the Sky Carp on top 1-0.

The Kernels responded in the bottom of the inning. Misael Urbina ripped a one-out triple and trotted in to tie the game at 1-1 on a Poncho Ruiz RBI single. After a Jaime Ferrer base hit moved Ruiz to second, he came in to score on a Jefferson Valladares RBI double to lift Cedar Rapids ahead, 2-1.

And that one-run lead was all the Kernels' pitching staff needed. Ty Langenberg got the start and continued his excellent string of pitching. The right-hander allowed just one run across six innings of work with four strikeouts en route to his fifth win of the season.

Behind him, Chase Chaney went the rest of the way. Chaney did not allow a run and struck out three across three innings of work, earning his first save since 2022.

With the win, the Kernels go to 29-31 in the second half and spilt the six-game series with Beloit. Cedar Rapids travels to Quad Cities for the final series of the 2025 regular season. Game one of the six-game set is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30. Both starters in the game are TBD.







