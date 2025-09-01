Kernels Earn Split over Sky Carp with 2-1 Win

Published on August 31, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp fell 2-1 in a true pitcher's duel on Sunday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

The loss, combined with the Quad Cities victory over Wisconsin leaves the Carp with a 1.5 game lead over the River Bandits and a magic number of five with six games to play.

All three of the game's runs were scored in the second inning. The Carp took a 1-0 lead on a Jay Beshears double that plated Brandon Compton.

The Kernels bounced back with a pair of runs against Brandon White in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.

White finished with a final line of five innings and the two runs allowed, along with one walk and six strikeouts. RJ Shunck, Hayden Culbertson and Chase Centala each threw a scoreless frame out of the bullpen to keep the game close.

The Carp will return home for their final regular season home game of the season against the Peoria Chiefs beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

