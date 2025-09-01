Dragons Win to Tie Club Record for Consecutive Victories, Hope to Break Record Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark

Published on August 31, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton's John Michael Faile hit a home run and drove in four runs while reliever Irvin Machuca recorded the final four outs for the save as the Dragons topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 7-5 on Sunday night to complete a sweep of the six-game series.

The Dragons extended their winning streak to 13 straight games with Sunday's victory, tying the club record for consecutive wins set in 2002. They will try to break the record on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton against the Lansing Lugnuts.

The Dragons 13-game winning streak is the longest in the Midwest League since 2018. It is the longest anywhere in Minor League Baseball since 2023 (all levels, 120 teams).

The Dragons winning streak began with the final game of a series at Lansing on August 17 and included back-to-back sweeps of six-game sets with Peoria in Dayton (August 19-24) and at Fort Wayne (August 26-31).

Game Summary:

The Dragons took the lead with a run in the second inning. Anthony Stephan began the frame with a hit to center field and advanced to second base on a ground out. Two batters later, John Michael Faile singled up the middle to drive in Stephan from second and put the Dragons in front, 1-0.

Fort Wayne scored two runs in the third and ended the night for Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden, who threw 69 pitches over two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two, as Fort Wayne briefly jumped ahead, 2-1.

But the Dragons came roaring back in the top of the fourth. Stephan, Carlos Sanchez, and Yerlin Confidan, the first three batters of the inning, all cracked hard doubles to the fence to bring in two quick runs as the Dragons took the lead back, 3-2. After a walk to Esmith Pineda, John Michael Faile hammered a three-run home run to left field, his team-leading 13th of the year, to make it a five-run inning and lift the Dragons to a 6-2 lead.

Fort Wayne's Eguy Rosario, a Triple-A player on an injury rehabilitation assignment, blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to make it 6-4, and Rosario added a solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-5.

The Dragons added a big insurance run in the eighth inning. Stephan and Sanchez again produced back-to-back doubles to give Dayton a run and a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Fort Wayne put their first two batters on base and had the tying run at first with no outs. Joseph Menefee got back-to-back strikeouts and then gave way to Irvin Machuca, who closed out the inning with another strikeout to hold the two-run lead.

Machuca pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for his sixth save. Will Cannon (2-3), who retired all six batters he faced in the middle innings, was credited with the win.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Stephan was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Faile had a homer, single, and four RBI. Sanchez had two doubles and two RBI. Confidan had a single, double, and RBI.

Up Next: The Dragons (26-31, 47-75) do not play on Monday. They will open their final series of 2025 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, September 2 against the Lansing Lugnuts (25-35, 61-65) at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game set, as they try to break their franchise record for consecutive wins. Jose Montero (6-5, 4.15) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







