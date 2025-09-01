Cubs Swept in Peoria with 6-3 Sunday Loss

Peoria, IL - For the second time this season, the South Bend Cubs have been swept in six games on the road. In April, the Cubs got swept in six at West Michigan, and now to conclude August, the Cubs were swept by the Peoria Chiefs. With Sunday night's 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs, the Cubs will head home for the final regular season series of the year with a 53-72 record, and a 30-29 second half mark.

South Bend was also swept this season in three games twice at the hands of the Beloit Sky Carp. Once on opening weekend, and the other in the series following the All-Star Break.

Sunday's game started with the Cubs taking a multi-run lead for a second straight game. It was a 2-0 Cubs advantage thanks to Rafael Morel scoring on a balk from third base, and then an RBI base-hit from Alexis Hernandez to score Cameron Sisneros.

Cubs starter Yenrri Rojas, who entered the game with a 0.93 ERA in five Midwest League starts, was in line for the victory thanks to five shutout innings to start his night. However, in the 6th, Peoria scored six runs. The Chiefs picked up four straight singles, followed by a three-run homer from Daniel Ortiz. A little later in the inning after Rojas departed, Peoria hammered another homer, a solo-shot by Sammy Hernandez.

The six-run outburst held as more than enough for the Chiefs to win the game. As Peoria righty Darlin Saladin pitched five hitless and scoreless innings of relief to coast the Chiefs through the middle innings.

South Bend added their last tally of the night when Brian Kalmer scored on a Reggie Preciado double, cutting the deficit to 6-3. Mason Burns recorded the final three outs, and the Chiefs swept the Cubs.

The Cubs will remain three games back of first place in the West Division with six games to go in the season, as first place Beloit lost to Cedar Rapids on Sunday. Quad Cities beat Wisconsin, so the Cubs will be 1.5 games back of QC for second place.

After Monday's off-day, the Cubs will begin the final homestand of the season at Four Winds Field on Tuesday night. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 PM in Downtown South Bend against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.







