Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (6:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on August 31, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 31, 2025 l Game #122 (57)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-31, 46-75) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-35, 55-69)

RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.24) vs. RH Will Varmette (2-4, 7.31)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series. This is the final road game of 2025 for the Dragons.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won 12 straight games, one short of the all-time club record set in 2002.

This is the longest winning streak since 2002, when the Dragons won 13 in a row. The team had 10-game winning streaks in 2007 and 2019.

The current Dragons winning streak is the longest in the Midwest League since Quad Cities won 12 straight in 2023. The last MWL team to win more than 12 in a row was Bowling Green, with 13, in 2018.

The current Dragons winning streak is tied for the longest in all Minor League Baseball in 2025 (five other teams won 12 straight). No team in the minor leagues has won 13 straight since 2023.

The Dragons 12-game winning streak is the longest within a Half Season in Dragons history (in 2002, the Dragons won the final two games of the First Half season, then opened the Second Half by winning their first 11 games).

Dragons team stats during this winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Team ERA: 2.01 (1st in all MiLB); Runs Allowed: 26 (fewest in all MiLB); Runs Scored: 59 (3rd in MWL); Team Batting Average: .252 (Tied-2nd in MWL); Home Runs: 6 (Tied-4th in MWL); Stolen Bases: 21 (Tied-4th in MWL).

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning, keyed by John Michael Faile's two-run double.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons are 5-0 in the series, outscoring Fort Wayne 22-9. The Dragons team batting average in the series is .260. They have hit one home run and have six stolen bases. The team ERA is 1.80. The Dragons have committed three errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.01 (112 IP, 25 ER), best in all Minor League Baseball during the period. Amazingly, in the 12 games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 2.01 (62.2 IP, 14 ER) while the relievers have also combined for 2.01 (49.1 IP, 11 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in 11 of the 12 games and two runs or less in eight of the 12. Opponents have scored two runs or less in six straight games.

With last Sunday's win, the Dragons completed their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham was selected Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. Graham went 7 for 15 (.467) with two doubles. Graham in August (24 G) is 28 for 86 (.326) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 12 RBI, 6 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .254.

Peyton Stovall in his last 9 games is 12 for 37 (.324) with 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 5 SB. He had walk-off RBIs in two games in the last series and a walk-off run scored after a game-tying double earlier in the inning in a third game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, Sept. 2 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (6-5, 4.15)

Wednesday, Sept. 3 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (2-10, 5.94)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.