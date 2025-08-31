TinCaps Game Information: August 31 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on August 31, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-69, 24-35) vs. Dayton Dragons (46-75, 25-31)

Sunday, August 31 | Parkview Field | 6:05 PM | Game 125 of 131

RHP Will Varmette (2-4, 7.31 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.24 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: For the third straight night, Parkview Field led Midwest League attendance with 7,021 fans as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 5-2 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Saturday evening.

PACKING PARKVIEW: For three straight nights, the Fort Wayne TinCaps led the Midwest League in attendance with over 6,000 fans at Parkview Field. The 19,677 total fans between Thursday through Sunday ranks 8th in Minor League Baseball. Fellow Hoosier State team Indianapolis (29,558) and fellow Padres affiliate El Paso (23,668) are topping the list. Parkview Field has seen 25 crowds this season of at least 6,000 fans and 14 sellouts.

MERRILL MADNESS: On Sunday, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will be handing out San Diego Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans at the ballpark. The 2023 TinCap and 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Runner-Up played 68 games with Fort Wayne and is one of eight players from the 2023 Second-Half East Division Champion roster to have made their Major League debut.

NO BETTER FIELD IN MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: TinCaps head groundskeeper Keith Winter is set to retire following the 2025 season. Following 25 years in television, Winter is in his 19th and final year in professional baseball as a groundskeeper. Since joining the TinCaps in 2010, Winter has set a new standard for groundskeeping in professional baseball. Winter and his team have won Midwest League Field of the Year in 2011-2014 and 2024, while winning Class A Field of the Year in 2013-2015 and 2024. In 2017, the Sports Fields Managers Association awarded Winter and Parkview Field the Professional Baseball Field of the Year. The TinCaps will be honoring Winter in his final game.

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After 5 scoreless innings to begin their past series, Fort Wayne's pen has a 2.42 ERA in 93 innings (22 games) against the Dragons. A 5-2 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 99 while holding Dayton hitters to a .168 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: Starting pitcher Will Varmette completed his first quality start of his pro career last Sunday, tossing a career-long six innings and allowing one run on six hits. Varmette dealt with runners on base in all six innings, but his lone run came on a Nick Mitchell home run.

GUTI GOING TO WORK: Fort Wayne starter Luis Gutierrez worked into the 7th inning for the first time as a TinCap on Saturday. The left-hander struck out 7 in his final start at Parkview Field this season. Across six home starts at the High-A level, Gutierrez has a 2.18 ERA.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello picked up his 19th multi-hit game on Saturday. Costello went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and has a team-best six-game hit streak. Costello clobbered his 9th home run of the season in Friday night's tilt with the Dragons. The 24-year-old has a hit in his last 5 games and clubbed out two home runs in Sunday's 8-3 win against Lake County. It is the sixth multi-home run game by a TinCap this season. Nobody in the Midwest League has more home runs than Costello in the last week, and he ranks 2nd in slugging (.818) among hitters with at least 20 plate appearances. The San Diego product is batting .364 in the stretch, ranking 5th among Midwest League hitters with at least 25 trips to the plate.

EVANS ELEVATING: TinCap infielder Zach Evans has a hit in 5 of his last 6 games after an RBI single Saturday night. Evans is hitting .327 across two levels with runners in scoring position and .338 in the same situations with two outs. He has 5 RBI in as many games.







Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.