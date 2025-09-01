'Caps Clinch Second-Half Division Title in Sunday Win

Published on August 31, 2025

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







MIDLAND, MI - For the second time this season, the West Michigan Whitecaps are Midwest League Eastern Division Champions, as a 7-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons gives the 'Caps the second-half title in front of 5,216 fans on Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Whitecaps take both the first and second half division championships for the first time since 2017 and fourth time in franchise history (1997, 2006) as they head home to finish the 2025 regular season with a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning on Tuesday from LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps took the first run of the contest when outfielder Patrick Lee rolled an infield single down the third base line with two outs in the second inning to score Garrett Pennington to give West Michigan a 1-0 lead. The score remained the same until the fifth, when the 'Caps enjoyed a pair of big two-out base hits to extend their lead. Izaac Pacheco blasted a ball off the right-center field wall for a two-run double, pushing the 'Caps advantage to 3-0 before Andrew Jenkins followed with a run-scoring single to give West Michigan a 4-0 lead. In the sixth, West Michigan added three more, beginning with a solo home run by Brett Callahan, his eighth of the season, before a run-scoring single by Archer Brookman and an RBI-double by Jack Penney pushed the 'Caps lead to 7-0. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Lael Lockhart, with West Michigan as part of a Minor League Rehab Assignment, tossed five scoreless frames while the former Loons pitcher struck out five batters.

The Whitecaps improve to 43-17 in the second half and 87-38 overall, while the Loons sit with a record of 36-23 in the second half and 69-55 overall. Lockhart (1-0) gets his first win as a Whitecap and has totaled 13.1 scoreless innings with West Michigan as part of his rehab assignment. Loons pitcher Brooks Auger (3-8) gave up four runs in 3.2 innings in taking his eighth loss of the year. Every Whitecaps player reached base at least once, with Pacheco leading the way with a 2-for-5 performance in the division-clinching victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps enjoy their last regular-season off-day before one final six-game series in 2025, which begins on Tuesday against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 6:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







