Cho Plays Hero, Chiefs Walk-off Cubs in 10 Innngs

Published on August 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - In front of an energetic Dozer Park crowd of 5,093 fans, Won-Bin Cho sent everybody home happy. His walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th staked the Chiefs to a 5-4 win, their fifth in a row over the South Bend Cubs.

In the top of the 10th inning, with the appointed runner starting at second, Edgar Alvarez hit a grounder to third that turned costly when first baseman Deniel Ortiz dropped the throw across the diamond, putting runners on second and third. Chiefs reliever Aaron Holiday escaped the jam, retiring the next three batters on a groundout, popout, and strikeout to strand both runners in scoring position and keep the game tied at four.

Cubs reliever Luis Martinez-Gomez retired the first two batters in the home half of the 10th. With the ghost runner still at second base, Cho delivered the decisive blow, lining a base hit into right field to seal the 5-4 victory for Peoria.

South Bend jumped out to an early lead Saturday, chipping in runs in the third and fourth innings. In fact, it marked the first time in the series that the Cubs were in front.

The Cubs lead was short-lived. Peoria grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth, plating four tallies. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out, a sac-fly from Cho brought in a run and made it 2-1. Andrew Sojka followed with a two-out RBI double to tie the score, and Anyelo Encarnacion delivered the big hit, lining a single into left to give the Chiefs a 4-2 advantage.

A half inning later, South Bend tied the score. With runners on first and second and one out in the fifth, a single from Alvarez to center brought in a run, making it 4-3. One batter later, an RBI groundout from Ariel Armes brought in a run and tied the game at four. The score remained the same into extras.

Tanner Franklin, a 2025 draftee, took the ball for Peoria on Saturday in what was his High-A debut. The former University of Tennessee star logged 2 1/3 innings and punched out the side in the second inning. Gerardo Salas did the heavy lifting in relief, recording 17 outs from the bullpen. Holiday, in what was his third outing of the season with the Chiefs, recorded the win with his two scoreless frames.

The Chiefs will look to sweep the series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in what is the final home game of the 2025 for Peoria.







