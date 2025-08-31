TinCaps Celebrate Season with 14th Sellout

Published on August 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the third straight night, Parkview Field led Midwest League attendance with 7,021 fans as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 5-2 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Saturday evening.

Fort Wayne (24-35, 55-69) is in the top 10 in Minor League Baseball with 19,677 fans attending the last three games following the 14th sellout of the season.

For the fourth straight night, Dayton (46-75, 25-31) struck first in the opening frame. After the first two batters reached, an error brought home the game's first run. An RBI fielder's choice set up a two-run double by John Michael Faile to put the Dragons up 4-0. Through the first five games, Dayton scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Despite the first frame, TinCaps starter Luis Gutierrez tossed seven innings, his longest outing at the High-A level. The southpaw allowed two earned runs, striking out seven.

Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello extended his hitting streak to six games with a 2-for-4 showing, also scoring a run after being hit by a pitch. Costello is hitting .364 (8-for-22) across the stretch.

Third baseman Zach Evans drove in one of the TinCaps' two runs in the fourth inning with an RBI single. Despite multiple chances, Dayton's pitching held Fort Wayne to 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base.

The Dragons' winning streak extends to 12 games with the win, one shy of the longest winning streak in the franchise's 25-year history.

Next Game: Sunday, August 31 vs. Dayton (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Will Varmette

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Luke Hayden

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







