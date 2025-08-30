TinCaps Game Information: August 30 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on August 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-68, 24-34) vs. Dayton Dragons (45-75, 24-31)

Saturday, August 30 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 124 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.57 ERA) vs. RHP Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Over 6,000 fans packed Parkview Field for a second straight night as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 4-2 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

PACKING PARKVIEW: For back-to-back nights, the Fort Wayne TinCaps led the Midwest League in attendance with over 6,000 fans at Parkview Field. The 12,656 total fans between Thursday and Friday rank 6th in Minor League Baseball. Fellow Hoosier State team Indianapolis (14,711) and fellow Padres affiliate El Paso (14,711) are topping the list. Parkview Field has seen 24 crowds this season of at least 6,000 fans.

MERRILL MADNESS: On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will be handing out San Diego Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans at the ballpark. The 2023 TinCap and 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Runner-Up played 68 games with Fort Wayne and is one of eight players from the 2023 Second-Half East Division Champion roster to have made their Major League debut.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles produced a quality start in his High-A debut on Friday night. Miralles completed six innings of work and allowed 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 5. The 20-year-old has made the transition from bullpen arm to a starter this season, as 14 of his 17 appearances with Single-A Lake Elsinore were starts. Miralles was placed on the IL on May 28 and made 1 rehab appearance in the ACL on June 27. He did not allow a run in his final three starts of July in 15 innings with the Storm, striking out 14 compared to two walks.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello clobbered his 9th home run of the season in Friday night's tilt with the Dragons. The 24-year-old has a hit in his last 5 games and clubbed out two home runs in Sunday's 8-3 win against Lake County. It is the sixth multi-home run game by a TinCap this season. Nobody in the Midwest League has more home runs than Costello in the last six days, and he ranks 2nd in slugging (.889) among hitters with at least 20 plate appearances.

HURLING HUIZI: TinCap reliever Eiker Huizi allowed one hit in two scoreless innings on Friday. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last seven outings (9 IP). Huizi is one of nine relievers in the Midwest League to not allow a run dating back to August 6 with at least nine frames of work under his belt. Fellow TinCap right-hander Josh Mallitz is a member.

SUPERB SAM: Fort Wayne reliever Sam Whiting tossed five no-hit innings on Thursday in his 12th appearance of the season. The 24-year-old acted efficiently, with 30 strikes among 50 pitches. Whiting has allowed one run across his last nine innings of work, as he served as the second game starter of last Thursday's doubleheader against Lake County.

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After 5 scoreless innings to begin their past series, Fort Wayne's pen has a 2.47 ERA in 91 innings (21 games) against the Dragons. A 5-2 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 98 while holding Dayton hitters to a .169 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

EVANS ELEVATING: TinCap infielder Zach Evans has a hit in 4 of his last 5 games after a single Friday night. Evans is hitting .325 across two levels with runners in scoring position and .338 in the same situations with two outs. He has four RBI in his last four games.

ONE FINAL TIME: This week marks the final home series of 2025 for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. Across Memorial Day weekend, promotions include Postgame Fireworks Thursday-Sunday, Harry Potter Night on Friday with specialty uniforms (available to fans now at TinCaps.com/Auction), and a Jackson Merrill Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday for the first 1,000 fans to the ballpark.







