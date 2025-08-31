Pitching Paces Sky Carp Past Kernels, 6-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Beloit pitching staff yielded just one run on three hits Saturday night as the Sky Carp topped the Kernels for the third straight game, 6-1.

In game five of the series, Dasan Hill made his third high-A start. The left-hander matched a season-high with eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits in 3.2 innings.

With Hill out of the game, the Sky Carp opened the scoring in the fourth. Three walks loaded the bases, and a balk scored the first run to make it 1-0. Then, back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Jesus Hernandez and Cam Cannarella bolstered the Beloit lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Marek Houston answered back. To lead off the frame, the Twins' top pick in this year's draft crushed his first professional home run, a solo shot to left to make it a 3-1 game.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get. Beloit starter Eliazar Dishmey got the win, allowing just one run on two hits with six strikeouts across six innings of work. Behind him, the combination of Peyton Fosher and Xavier Meachem took the Sky Carp the rest of the way, not allowing a run across the final three innings.

On offense, the Sky Carp added on with two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth. An error put the lead-off runner on for Beloit in the top of the seventh, and a Cannarella triple plated the run to make it 4-1. A batter later, Cannarella scored on another error to set the score at 5-1. To begin the ninth, Wildredo Lara punctuated the night for the Sky Carp with a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning to make it 6-1, the score that would be the final.

The loss is the Kernels' third in a row and drops Cedar Rapids to 28-31 in the second half of the season. The six-game series with the Sky Carp wraps up Sunday at 1:05 with Ty Langenberg on the mound, opposite Brandon White.







