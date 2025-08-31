Cubs Drop Extra Innings Battle to Chiefs, 5-4

Published on August 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - Despite Saturday's game at Dozer Park featuring the first time this series that the South Bend Cubs had held a lead, and also the first time where the Peoria Chiefs did not score in the 1st inning, the Chiefs found a way to defeat South Bend in extra innings, by a final of 5-4.

With the loss, and also wins by first place Beloit, and also Quad Cities, the Cubs have dropped down to third place in the West Division. South Bend is three games back of Beloit, and now a half-game behind QC, who leapfrogged the Cubs tonight. All of this, with seven games to play in the regular season.

South Bend was on the board first tonight, picking up a single run in both the 3rd and 4th inning. 2025 St. Louis Cardinals comp-pick Tanner Franklin made his Midwest League debut, giving up one run in 2.1 innings. South Bend held the 2-0 lead, as starter Kenten Egbert worked three shutout innings to begin his night.

In the 4th, Peoria posted a big offensive inning, scoring four runs, and taking a 4-2 lead. South Bend answered immediately with two tallies against Peoria righty Gerardo Salas, and we were even at 4-4 after five innings.

Rehabbing Chicago Cubs right-hander Jack Neely pitched a shutout 6th inning, and in the 7th and 8th, it was Grayson Moore posting two more scoreless frames. Moore has not allowed an earned run since July 2, and has hung 14 consecutive scoreless innings out of the Cubs bullpen. Moore's 7th inning was impressive, as the Chiefs had two men on with nobody out. Moore picked up a double play and strikeout to end the inning with no damage.

Over the course of the late innings, South Bend had opportunities to break the tie. In the top of the 9th, the Cubs had runners at second and third base, but failed to score. After Luis Martinez-Gomez worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 9th, the Cubs picked up the same opportunity in the 10th, runners at second and third with no outs. Peoria found a way to get out of it with no runs scoring, and the game stayed tied.

In the bottom of the 10th, after recording two outs, the Cubs surrendered a walk-off base hit to Won-Bin Cho, who plated the courtesy-runner Jose Cordoba to win the game.

South Bend has dropped five in a row this week, and with seven games to play, trails the division by three games.

Sunday's finale is set for a night-game between the Cubs and Chiefs, with a 7:35 PM EST first pitch from Dozer Park. Right-hander Yenrri Rojas is the scheduled starter for South Bend.







