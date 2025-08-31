Six Lugs Combine to Toss Second Straight Shutout

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (25-34, 61-64) shut out the Lake County Captains (35-24, 70-55) for the second straight game, 3-0, in front of a Fan Appreciation Night crowd of 5,888 on Saturday evening at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts defeated the Captains for the third straight game. Even more impressively, Lansing's pitching staff has allowed only one run in its last 31 innings, spanning the past four games against Lake County.

Jake Garland faced the minimum in the first two innings; piggybacker Wei-En Lin struck out four over the next three innings; and then the bullpen handed off the baton: Jack Mahoney worked the sixth, Yehizon Sanchez stranded two walks in the seventh, Henry Gómez handled a perfect eighth, and Hunter Breault pitched around a two-out triple in the ninth for his first save of the season.

A Davis Diaz sac fly in the second, Ryan Lasko RBI single in the third, and Casey Yamauchi RBI groundout in the seventh supplied the only scoring.

Shortstop Ali Camarillo went 2-for-3 with two singles, two steals and scored two of the three runs.

Second baseman Yamauchi finished 0-for-4, halting a 14-game hitting streak and 29-game on-base streak.

The Lugnuts wrap up their 2025 home schedule at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 12 noon. Right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha starts against Captains lefty Rafe Schlesinger on a Capital City Market Kids Day, featuring postgame Kids Run the Bases and an Extra Inning of ice cream, music and more at Capital City Market. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or go to lansinglugnuts.com.







