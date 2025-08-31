Loons' Pitching Strands 11 Whitecaps, Now in Lead for Second Half Playoff Spot After 6-4 Win

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (69-54) (35-23) pitching reigned supreme, beating the West Michigan Whitecaps (85-37) (41-17) 6-4 on a sunny 72-degree Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Elijah Hainline had a three-hit night and started the bottom of the eighth with an infield single. West Michigan's Colin Fields did not have a run allowed in 12 innings in August. He walked the next three; the third to Kendall George brought home the go-ahead run.

- The Loons would grab another run in the eighth on a Josue De Paula fielder's choice. An errant throw from Whitecaps catcher Bennett Lee plated a run.

- Evan Shaw, who has a 0.96 ERA since July 1st, earned the final out of the top of the eighth, stranding a runner and the first two in the ninth. Cam Day earned his sixth save, inducing a flyout to centerfield. West Michigan left one runner on in each of the last four innings.

- Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope combined for three RBI. De Paula put the Loons ahead with a two-run single in the fourth. Hope put them ahead in the first inning with an RBI double, throttled 105 off the bat. Kendall George manufactured the first Great Lakes run, walking, stealing two bases, and jogging home after the first Bennett Lee error.

- The Whitecaps scored four runs. Two triples aided runs hit against debuting Loons' pitcher Sterling Patick. Jack Penny tripled to start the game and was plated on a groundout. Brett Callahan clobbered an RBI triple in the fourth.

- West Michigan had the first three hitters reach in the sixth. A sac fly by Bennett Lee scored one, and a Woody Hadeen walk tied the game. Myles Caba, inheriting the bases loaded, forced a pop-up to end the threat.

Rounding Things Out

With a Lake County loss tonight, Great Lakes is now in first for a playoff spot, leading by a half-game with seven remaining.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Sunday, August 31st, the Loons play their final home game of the regular season. Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day. Like every Sunday at Dow Diamond, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on WNEM TV 5. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.







