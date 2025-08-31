Loons' Pitching Strands 11 Whitecaps, Now in Lead for Second Half Playoff Spot After 6-4 Win
Published on August 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (69-54) (35-23) pitching reigned supreme, beating the West Michigan Whitecaps (85-37) (41-17) 6-4 on a sunny 72-degree Saturday night at Dow Diamond.
- Elijah Hainline had a three-hit night and started the bottom of the eighth with an infield single. West Michigan's Colin Fields did not have a run allowed in 12 innings in August. He walked the next three; the third to Kendall George brought home the go-ahead run.
- The Loons would grab another run in the eighth on a Josue De Paula fielder's choice. An errant throw from Whitecaps catcher Bennett Lee plated a run.
- Evan Shaw, who has a 0.96 ERA since July 1st, earned the final out of the top of the eighth, stranding a runner and the first two in the ninth. Cam Day earned his sixth save, inducing a flyout to centerfield. West Michigan left one runner on in each of the last four innings.
- Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope combined for three RBI. De Paula put the Loons ahead with a two-run single in the fourth. Hope put them ahead in the first inning with an RBI double, throttled 105 off the bat. Kendall George manufactured the first Great Lakes run, walking, stealing two bases, and jogging home after the first Bennett Lee error.
- The Whitecaps scored four runs. Two triples aided runs hit against debuting Loons' pitcher Sterling Patick. Jack Penny tripled to start the game and was plated on a groundout. Brett Callahan clobbered an RBI triple in the fourth.
- West Michigan had the first three hitters reach in the sixth. A sac fly by Bennett Lee scored one, and a Woody Hadeen walk tied the game. Myles Caba, inheriting the bases loaded, forced a pop-up to end the threat.
Rounding Things Out
With a Lake County loss tonight, Great Lakes is now in first for a playoff spot, leading by a half-game with seven remaining.
Up Next
Tomorrow, Sunday, August 31st, the Loons play their final home game of the regular season. Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day. Like every Sunday at Dow Diamond, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on WNEM TV 5. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.
Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Cho Plays Hero, Chiefs Walk-off Cubs in 10 Innngs - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons' Pitching Strands 11 Whitecaps, Now in Lead for Second Half Playoff Spot After 6-4 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Cruise to Third Straight Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bandits Pull Away From Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Pitching Paces Sky Carp Past Kernels, 6-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Push Winning Streak to 12, One Short of Club Record, Tied for Longest in All Minor Leagues in 2025 - Dayton Dragons
- Six Lugs Combine to Toss Second Straight Shutout - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Celebrate Season with 14th Sellout - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: August 30 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons' Pitching Strands 11 Whitecaps, Now in Lead for Second Half Playoff Spot After 6-4 Win
- Serwinowski Strikes out 12 in 8-1 Loons' Win, Great Lakes Back Half Game
- Whitecaps Best Loons 2-1 in 10-Inning Pitching Duel
- Loons Pitching K's 14 and Gelof Drives in Three, Great Lakes Stays 1.5 Games Back with 6-2 Win
- Whitecaps Hold off Loons, Force Three Double Plays in Last Four Innings - Whitecaps 2, Loons 1