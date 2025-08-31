'Caps Fall Short on Saturday, 6-4

August 30, 2025

MIDLAND, MI - A go-ahead bases-loaded walk to Kendall George in the eighth inning made the difference in the ballgame as part of a 6-4 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday night in front of 5,451 fans at Dow Diamond.

The Whitecaps pitching staff, which entered Saturday night's game with a league-best 3.19 ERA and fewer walks than any other Midwest League team, issued nine walks for the second consecutive night as part of their second straight defeat. With the Loons jumping ahead of the Lake County Captains in the Midwest League Eastern Division second-half standings, the Whitecaps magic number of one remains - now against the Loons.

The early portions of the contest saw the 'Caps score a run - only to give up a pair in the bottom of the frame. After a Woody Hadeen run-scoring groundout in the first, the Loons countered when outfielder Kendall George stole third base and scored on a throwing error before a go-ahead RBI-double by Zyhir Hope to give Great Lakes a 2-1 lead. In the fourth, Brett Callahan plated a run with a triple to score Austin Murr to tie the game at two, but a two-run single by Great Lakes outfielder Josue De Paula helped the Loons retake the lead at 4-2. In the sixth, the 'Caps rallied to tie the contest with catcher Bennett Lee lifted a sacrifice fly before Hadeen concluded a 10-pitch at-bat with a game-tying bases-loaded walk to even the score at four. The score remained the same until the eighth when George collected a bases-loaded free pass of his own before another throwing error led to a Loons insurance run and a 6-4 lead, ending the scoring in the contest.

The Whitecaps drop to 42-17 in the second half and 86-38 overall, while the Loons jump to 36-22 in the second half and 69-54 overall. Lefty Loons reliever Evan Shaw (2-2) pitched an inning of scoreless relief in collecting his second win of the season, while Whitecaps reliever Colin Fields (8-2) suffered his second loss after giving up the go-ahead Loons runs in the eighth. Great Lakes righty Cam Day retired the only batter he faced to earn his sixth save of the season. Infielder Jack Penney reached base four times with a 2-for-3 performance, including a double and triple in a losing cause.

The Whitecaps can clinch the second-half Eastern Division title with a victory in their final regular-season road game against the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday at 2:00 pm from Dow Diamond. Lefty Lael Lockhart makes a Minor League Rehab Assignment in a start for West Michigan against Loons pitcher and Los Angeles Dodgers Top-30 Prospect Christian Zazueta. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







