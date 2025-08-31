Sky Carp Cruise to Third Straight Victory

Published on August 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp trimmed their magic number to just five after a 6-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Saturday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Carp, who maintain a two-game lead over the South Bend Cubs with seven to play in the Midwest League Western Division race.

Eliazar Dishmey continued the Sky Carp pitching staff's amazing series. Dishmey allowed just two hits and one run while failing to walk a batter and striking out seven. Peyton Fosher pitched two scoreless frames, and Xavier Meachem hurled a scoreless ninth to complete the win.

The Carp's staff has allowed just nine total runs in the first five games of the series against Cedar Rapids.

The Carp opened the game's scoring in unconventional fashion in the fourth inning when Garret Forrester came home from third base on a balk.

Jesus Hernandez and Cam Cannarella followed with run-scoring singles to make it 3-0. After the Kernels got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, the Carp extended their advantage to 5-1 with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Cannarella struck again with an RBI triple, and a Kernels error allowed the fifth run to score. Wilfredo Lara capped the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth inning.

The Sky Carp and the Kernels will meet again Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

The Carp will return home for their final regular season home game of the season against the Peoria Chiefs beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.