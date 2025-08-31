Bandits Pull Away From Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Quad Cities River Bandits scored four times in the top of the fourth inning. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to get close, but they could only watch as the visitors pulled away for an 8-2 win at Neuroscience Group Field. Drew Beam went seven innings as the starting pitcher for the Bandits to earn the win.

Quad Cities (70-55 overall, 31-28 second half) grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth inning. The first two batters of the inning reached base. Daniel Vazquez moved both runners up a base with a sacrifice fly. Austin Charles knocked in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

The River Bandits added to their advantage with three consecutive RBI hits in the inning. Trevor Werner and Carter Frederick had RBI singles. Canyon Brown made it 4-0 with an RBI double.

Marco Dinges got the Timber Rattlers (53-70, 19-39) on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with an opposite-field, two-run home run to right. Dinges has hit eight home runs with Wisconsin this season.

The Bandits extended their lead with a run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth, and a run in the seventh while the Rattlers managed four baserunners from the fifth through the ninth.

Sam Kulasingam, who started the rally in the top of the fourth inning, drove in a run with an RBI single in the fifth.

Nolan Sailors had an RBI double in the sixth with Kulasingam knocking in another run with a sacrifice fly.

Frederick singled in the seventh to drive in the final run of the game.

Beam allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeout over his seven innings for his seventh win of the season.

Jes ú s Made had two of Wisconsin's six hits for his tenth multi-hit game in 21 games as a Rattler.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers host their final home game of the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon. Manuel Rodriguez (2-5, 3.15) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. He will face Quad Cities starter Mason Miller (1-1, 0.57). Game time is 1:10pm.

The last home game of the year is the last Brewers Sunday of 2025 presented by 107.5, The Fan. This is your last opportunity to purchase a package that includes a ticket to the game and a Brewers Sunday Tumbler available at this link. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the game into the stadium to receive a 2025 Team Photo from Blueprint Service Company. The Rattlers wear their Brewers Sunday jerseys on last time. This year's City Connect-inspired jerseys are up for bid now in online auctions. These auctions are set to close on the evening of Sunday, September 14.

Get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. After the game, players will be available in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards. On your way out of the stadium, be on the lookout for a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule that we will be handing out to 500 fans.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:50pm. The game is available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

QC 000 412 100 - 8 14 0

WIS 000 200 000 - 2 6 1

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Marco Dinges (8th, 1 on in 4th inning off Drew Beam, 2 out)

WP: Drew Beam (7-10)

LP: Travis Smith (1-2)

TIME: 2:39

ATTN: 5,053







