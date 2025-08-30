Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Saturday, August 30, 2025 l Game #121 (56)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-31, 45-75) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-34, 55-68)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) vs. LH Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won 11 straight games for just the second time in the team's 25-year history.

This is the longest winning streak since 2002, when the Dragons won 13 in a row to set a club record that has never been matched. The team had 10-game winning streaks in 2007 and 2019.

The current winning streak is the longest in the Midwest League in 2025 and is the longest active winning streak in all Minor League Baseball.

The 11-game winning streak also ties for the longest within a Half Season in Dragons history (in 2002, the Dragons won the final two games of the First Half season, then opened the Second Half by winning their first 11 games).

Dragons team stats during this winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 54 (2nd); Team Batting Average: .253 (3rd); Home Runs: 6 (Tied-4th); Stolen Bases: 21 (3rd); Team ERA: 2.01 (2nd in MWL, and 2nd in all MiLB during this period); Runs Allowed: 24 (2nd).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 2. Carlos Jorge went 5 for 5 to tie the club record for hits in a game. Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando went six innings and allowed only one run. Cody Adcock worked two scoreless innings for the save. For the third straight night, the Dragons jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, then saw their pitchers hold the lead to extend the winning streak.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons are 4-0 in the series, outscoring Fort Wayne 17-7. The Dragons team batting average in the series is .266. They have hit one home run and have six stolen bases. The team ERA is 1.75. The Dragons have committed two errors in the series.

Last Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons went 6-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 33-16. The Dragons team batting average in the series was .245. They hit four home runs and had 13 stolen bases. The team ERA was 2.33. The Dragons committed four errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.01 (103 IP, 23 ER). During the 11 games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.82 (59.1 IP, 12 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.27 (43.2 IP, 11 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in 10 of the 11 games and two runs or less in seven of the 11. The 2.01 ERA in the last 11 games ranks #2 in all MiLB during this period.

By winning the first four games of this series, the Dragons have clinched their second series victory of the 2025 season. They won all six games in the previous series with Peoria that ended Sunday.

With last Sunday's win, the Dragons completed their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham was selected Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. Graham went 7 for 15 (.467) with two doubles. Graham in August (23 G) is 27 for 82 (.329) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 11 RBI, 6 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .254.

Peyton Stovall in his last 9 games is 12 for 37 (.324) with 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 5 SB. He had walk-off RBIs in two games in the last series and a walk-off run scored after a game-tying double earlier in the inning in a third game.

Cody Adcock in his last 12 games: 1.31 ERA, 20.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 13 BB, 18 SO.

Johnathan Harmon has returned from Tommy John elbow surgery, posting a 1.26 ERA in his first three starts in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024, when left the game with the Dragons with elbow pain in the first inning.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, August 31 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.24) at Fort Wayne RH Will Varmette (2-4, 7.31)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







