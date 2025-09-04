Wednesday's Timber Rattlers Game at South Bend Suspended
Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and South Bend Cubs could not finish what they started on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. The contest was halted by rain with the Rattlers leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Wisconsin had a 2-0 lead after two-out, RBI singles by Marco Dinges and Luiyin Alastre in the top of the first inning. South Bend loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third. They managed one run on a sacrifice fly by Kade Snell. Starting pitcher Ryan Birchard ended the rally with a strikeout. The Rattlers had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the fourth but did not add to their lead before rain stopped the game,
Wednesday's game will resume on Thursday at 4:35pm CDT and played to its conclusion. The regularly scheduled game is now a seven-inning game and will start approximately thirty minutes after the end of the suspended game. The radio broadcast of both games on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 4:15pm. The games are also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.
