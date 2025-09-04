TinCaps Give Up Six Runs in First Two Innings in Loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their eighth straight game Wednesday night, falling 8-4 to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) at LMCU Ballpark.

After an hour and 27-minute rain delay, West Michigan (89-38, 45-17) struck out 15 batters between six separate pitchers on Wednesday night. Offensively, the Whitecaps once again scored three runs in the first inning on a two-run triple by Austin Murr and an RBI single by Brett Callahan. They added on three more in the second to go up 6-1. Murr went 3-for-5, driving in three runs and stealing a base. In nine plate appearances this series, Murr has driven in seven.

For Fort Wayne (55-72, 24-38), right fielder Jack Costello connected on his 10th home run of the season in the second inning and his fourth in his last nine games played.

Center fielder Kai Roberts has hits in 11 of his last 13 games and drove in his 22nd RBI following a single and a sac fly. Kasen Wells drove in a run in the seventh inning and scored in the ninth with a pair of singles. Wells has hits in 10 of his last 11 games, hitting .292.

On the mound, TinCaps reliever Luis Germán struck out a pair across two scoreless innings.

Next Game: Thursday, September 4 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Whiting

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Hayden Minton

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







