Chiefs Shut out Sky Carp 5-0
Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp were shut down by a trio of Peoria pitchers Wednesday night in a 5-0 loss.
The Quad Cities River Bandits defeated Cedar Rapids 4-0, leaving the Sky Carp's magic number at three with four games to play in the second half.
Almost all of the game's action came in the top of the fourth inning, with the Chiefs scoring four times (three earned) on four hits against Sky Carp starter Noble Meyer (1-7).
The only other run in the contest came in the eighth inning, when Jesus Baez hit a solo home run to left field against Chase Centala.
Aiva Arquette had a terrific night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double as the Carp finished with seven hits, two more than Peoria.
Jacob-Jenkins Cowart had the highlight defensive play, with a fully-outstretched diving catch in right field.
The two teams will meet again on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark! Fans can purchase discounted Miller Lite and Busch Light all evening long!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
