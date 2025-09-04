Chiefs Shut out Sky Carp 5-0

Published on September 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp were shut down by a trio of Peoria pitchers Wednesday night in a 5-0 loss.

The Quad Cities River Bandits defeated Cedar Rapids 4-0, leaving the Sky Carp's magic number at three with four games to play in the second half.

Almost all of the game's action came in the top of the fourth inning, with the Chiefs scoring four times (three earned) on four hits against Sky Carp starter Noble Meyer (1-7).

The only other run in the contest came in the eighth inning, when Jesus Baez hit a solo home run to left field against Chase Centala.

Aiva Arquette had a terrific night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double as the Carp finished with seven hits, two more than Peoria.

Jacob-Jenkins Cowart had the highlight defensive play, with a fully-outstretched diving catch in right field.

