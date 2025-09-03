Loons' Two Strong Innings Prove Critical in 11-5 Captains Defeat

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (37-25, 72-56) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (36-25, 70-56) by a final score of 11-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A pair of five-run innings from the Loons offense proved to be the difference in a second straight game that lasted three hours and 21 minutes.

Great Lakes jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as five of the first six Loons hitters reached base against Captains LHP Jackson Humphries (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 29 Guardians prospect. The left-hander ultimately recorded just one out, a strikeout of Great Lakes 2B Logan Wagner, while allowing five runs on four hits and issuing two walks.

DH Kendall George, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Dodgers prospect, began the game with a single. LF Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline 's No. 1 Dodgers and No. 12 MLB prospect, immediately followed with an RBI single to put the game's first run on the board. Then, in the following at-bat, CF Eduardo Quintero, MLB Pipeline 's No. 4 Dodgers and No. 53 Guardians prospect, made it a 3-0 game with a two-run home run.

Two batters after a walk from RF Zyhir Hope, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Dodgers and No. 19 MLB prospect, 3B Jake Gelof hit another two-run home run for the visitors, capping off a five-run first frame.

But Lake County would answer back and eventually tie the game, thanks in large part to 5.2 scoreless innings of long relief from RHP Conner Whittaker (ND), who threw four strikeouts to just one walk and allowed just two hits.

The Captains scored their first two runs of the day in the bottom of the third inning, when RF Esteban González hit a two-run double. Lake County eventually loaded the bases for a second time in the half-frame, but Great Lakes LHP Maddux Bruns (ND) struck out 3B Juan Benjamin to leave the bases loaded. Bruns surrendered four runs on five hits in 4.1 innings of work, throwing eight strikeouts to just two walks.

Two innings later, the Captains evened the score at 5-5 thanks to a three-run frame. SS Jose Devers hit a two-out, two-run double to cut Lake County's deficit to just one. This marked the 22-year-old's 36 th double of the year, which is a new Captains single-season franchise record. Moments later, DH Bennett Thompson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

After a scoreless sixth inning from both sides, the Loons would regain their five-run lead in the top of the seventh.

With one out and runners on first and second, De Paula grounded into a fielder's choice to Lake County 2B Kyle Dernedde. However, Dernedde's throw to the second base bag hit off the batting helmet of George, who slid into second base feet-first, and went into left field. This resulted in a throwing error and a run for the visitors.

Great Lakes tacked on four more runs in the half-frame courtesy of a bases-loaded walk from Hope, a two-run single from Wagner, and an RBI single from Gelof. The Loons scored their final run of the afternoon in the following inning when George stole home on a double steal, in which De Paula stole second.

RHP Josh Harlow (L, 6-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season for the Captains, recording just one out in the top of the seventh inning. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit, while throwing one strikeout to two walks.

LHP Myles Caba (W, 1-2) earned his first win of the year for Great Lakes, throwing three strikeouts to just one walk in 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings of relief out of the Loons bullpen.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to all dogs. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Jose Devers hit his 36 th double of the year on Wednesday afternoon, which set a new Captains single-season franchise record. The Samaná, Dominican Republic native leads High-A in doubles and leads the Midwest League with 52 extra-base hits (tied for second in High-A).

- RHP Conner Whittaker pitched 5.2 scoreless innings of long relief on Wednesday afternoon. Over his last three appearances, the 2024 15 th -round pick out of Florida State has not allowed a run in 14.0 innings pitched.

- INF Kyle Dernedde went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored on Wednesday afternoon. Over his last five games, the 24-year-old is batting .333 (5-for-15) with four runs scored, three doubles, one home run, six RBI, two walks, and a 1.233 OPS.







