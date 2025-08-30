Peoria Holds off South Bend Friday

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A crowd of 3,345 watched as the Peoria Chiefs stranded the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the top of the ninth to hold off the South Bend Cubs 5-4 at Dozer Park.

After issuing two walks to open the ninth inning, Chiefs right-hander Zack Showalter settled in. He recorded a flyout, allowed a double steal to advance both runners into scoring position, and then closed the door with a strikeout and a groundout to earn the save and preserve the victory.

The scoring started early, as Won-Bin Cho launched a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the first inning following a one-out single, giving the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Cubs evened the score. With runners on the corners and one out, Rafael Morel lined an RBI double to right to cut the deficit to 2-1. Two walks later loaded the bases, and Cameron Sisneros worked another walk to force in Morel and tie the game at two. The free pass ended the night for Chiefs starter Jose Davila, as right-hander Benjamin Arias entered and retired the first batter he faced to escape the jam and leave the bases loaded.

An inning later, Peoria regained the lead with two runs. Jose Cordoba led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Christian Martin to make it 3-2. Travis Honeyman then tripled to center and scored on a single from Deniel Ortiz, extending the advantage to 4-2.

In the sixth inning, Tre Richardson homered to left field, his first since May 23, to extend the score to 5-2.

Richardson's add-on homer loomed large. In the top of the seventh, Cristian Hernandez led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3. A batter later, Brian Kalmer added a solo home run to bring the Cubs within one at 5-4.

Ultimately, the Cubs would get no closer on a night dominated by the Chiefs bullpen. The trio of Benjamin Arias, Jawilme Ramirez and Zack Showalter allowed just five hits over 7 Ã¢..." innings. Showalter, who made his first High-A appearance since June 25, recorded the save for Arias, who picked up his second win of the year.

Peoria will look for five straight wins on Saturday evening with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tanner Franklin, a 2025 draftee, is slated to make his High-A debut for Peoria. In what will be the penultimate home game of the season, the Chiefs will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. Fans in attendance will automatically be entered to win prizes throughout the ballgame.







