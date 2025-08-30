Serwinowski Strikes out 12 in 8-1 Loons' Win, Great Lakes Back Half Game

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (68-54) (34-23) pitching dominated the night with 16 strikeouts of West Michigan Whitecaps (85-37) (41-17) batters, in an 8-1 Loons win on a partly cloudy 67-degree Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Adam Serwinowski had a career outing, striking out 12 Whitecaps batters. The left-hander, after allowing two hits, struck out two to close the first inning. He had five multiple-strikeout innings, including the side in the seventh. The 21-year-old became the sixth Loons pitcher ever with a 12-strikeout game.

- Jake Gelof had a three-RBI game, bringing him to 29 in the month. Gelof connected on his seventh home run of the month, a two-run shot in the fourth. A 341-foot shot to left made it 3-1 in the fourth. The 23-year-old doubled home a run in the second inning to start the scoring.

- Logan Wagner reached three times, providing an RBI single in the fifth. Wagner earned the hit against rehabber Dylan Smith.

- Great Lakes tallied four runs in the final two innings. Eduardo Quintero had an RBI sac fly in the seventh. Frank Rodriguez and Josue De Paula each had RBI hits in the eighth.

- Loons' relievers Ryan Brown and Joseilyn Gonzalez combined for four strikeouts.

Rounding Things Out

With a Lake County loss tonight, Great Lakes is now a half-game back of a playoff spot with eight remaining.

