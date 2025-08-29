Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on August 29, 2025

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 29, 2025 l Game #120 (55)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (23-31, 44-75) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-33, 55-67)

LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.73) vs. RH Maikel Miralles (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Streaks: The Dragons have won 10 straight games.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 1. Dayton pitchers Nestor Lorant, Will Cannon, Bryce Hubbart, and Irvin Machuca combined to scatter seven hits as the Dragons earned their 10th straight win. As they did on Wednesday, the Dragons struck early, scoring the runs they would need to win in the first inning. Dayton led 3-0 after two, getting an RBI double from Carter Graham and RBI singles from Jack Moss and Alexander Vargas.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won 10 straight games for just the fourth time in the team's 25-year history. This is their longest winning streak since before the Midwest League moved to the High-A level prior to the 2021 season. The Dragons have produced only one winning streak longer than 10 games in their 25-year history, winning a club-record 13 straight games in 2002. They also won 10 straight in 2007 and 2019.

Dragons team stats during this winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 50 (Tied-1st); Team Batting Average: .246 (4th); Home Runs: 6 (Tied-3rd); Stolen Bases: 20 (3rd); Team ERA: 2.01 (2nd); Runs Allowed: 22 (2nd).

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons are 3-0 in the series, outscoring Fort Wayne 13-5. The Dragons team batting average in the series is .248. They have hit one home run and have five stolen bases. The team ERA is 1.67. The Dragons have committed two errors in the series.

Last Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons went 6-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 33-16. The Dragons team batting average in the series was .245. They hit four home runs and had 13 stolen bases. The team ERA was 2.33. The Dragons committed four errors in the series.

Team Notes:

With a win tonight, the Dragons would establish their second longest winning streak in franchise history.

With Sunday's win, the Dragons completed their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

The Dragons captured their first series victory of the 2025 season by winning all six games in the series with Peoria ending Sunday.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.01 (94 IP, 21 ER). During the 10 games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.86 (53.1 IP, 11 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.21 (40.2 IP, 10 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in nine of the 10 games and two runs or less in six of the 10.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham was selected Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. Graham went 7 for 15 (.467) with two doubles. Graham in August (23 G) is 27 for 82 (.329) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 11 RBI, 6 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .254.

Peyton Stovall in his last 8 games is 10 for 32 (.313) with 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 5 SB. He had walk-off RBIs in two games in the last series and a walk-off run scored after a game-tying double earlier in the inning in a third game.

Ryan McCrystal in his last six games is 8 for 22 (.364) with three doubles.

Cody Adcock in his last 11 games: 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 11 BB, 15 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, August 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) at Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.57)

Sunday, August 31 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.24) at Fort Wayne RH Will Varmette (2-4, 7.31)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.







