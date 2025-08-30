Kernels' Late Rally Falls Short, Beloit Grabs 5-4 Win in Extras

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels rallied back from four runs down to tie the game, but couldn't push the winning run across in extra innings as Beloit took a 5-4 win over Cedar Rapids Friday night.

The Sky Carp got the scoring started in the top of the first. A walk, double and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Brandon Compton, who smacked a grand slam to left to jump Beloit ahead 4-0.

That stayed the score all the way until the bottom of the sixth. Walks from Misael Urbina and Caden Kendle put two on with two out for Poncho Ruiz, who skied a double off the wall in left to score both runs to cut the lead in half at 4-2.

In the seventh, Cedar Rapids drew closer. Eduardo Tait lined a single into right, then moved up to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Brandon Winokur dropped a single into center to plate Tait to make it 4-3.

It remained a one-run game until the bottom of the ninth. Jacob Kisting, with four scoreless innings in relief, led the charge as a part of a Cedar Rapids bullpen that did not allow an earned run across 6.2 innings of work.

In the ninth, down to their final out, the Kernels evened the score. Kyle DeBarge crushed a solo home run to left to make it 4-4.

In the top of the tenth, Beloit took the lead back. A Cam Cannarella double scored the automatic extra inning runner from second to put the Sky Carp on top 5-4.

Although the Kernels got the winning run into scoring position, Justin Storm slammed the door for Beloit to earn the save and secure the 5-4 victory.

With the loss, the Kernels go to 28-30 in the second half and to 2-2 in the series with the Sky Carp. Game five of the series is set for Friday evening at 6:35 with Dasan Hill to start for Cedar Rapids against Eliazar Dishmey.







Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.