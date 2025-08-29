Wisconsin Snaps Losing Skid with 3-2 win

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had enough. The team had lost five games in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention going into Thursday's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Neuroscience Group Field. None of that mattered as Ryan Birchard tossed a gem, Luke Adams returned to provide some punch on a rehab assignment, and Anthony Flores closed out a 3-2 victory.

Birchard was the story for the Rattlers (53-68 overall, 19-37 second half). The right-hander retired the first eleven batters he faced with a dazzling play by shortstop Jes ú s Made getting the second out of the fourth inning.

A four-pitch walk to Blake Mitchell gave Quad Cities (68-55, 29-28) their first base runner. Then, Birchard started another streak as he set down the final ten batters he faced. Birchard struck out eight over seven no-hit innings for his longest outing as a pro. He struck out his last two batters faced before he was told he was done after 83 pitches.

Adams, who was activated on a Minor League rehabilitation assignment from the Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League, returned to action for the first time since June 19. It looked like he didn't miss a beat. In the bottom of the fifth, Made and Josh Adamczewski had singled with one out. Adams laced a double down the line in left to score both runners for a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, Adams had a lead-off double, moved to third on a grounder to the right side by Tayden Hall, and scored on a wild pitch for a three-run advantage.

Yerlin Rodriguez was called into the game for the top of the eighth. The crowd of 5,200 was buzzing after a strikeout started the inning to bring Wisconsin to within five outs of their first nine-inning no-hitter since June 10, 2021.

However, a walk to Trevor Werner was followed by an RBI double from Canyon Brown to end the shutout and the no-hit bid. Rodriguez compounded the tension with a pair of wild pitches later in the inning that would allow Brown to score and cut Wisconsin's lead to a run.

In the ninth, the Rattlers asked Anthony Flores to get the final three outs. Flores had been 0-for-2 this season in save opportunities and 0-for-4 in his career. He got the first out. But the playoff hopeful Bandits weren't going to make it easy. Sam Kulasingam reached on an infield single and a walk to Mitchell put the tying runs on base.

Flores got the second out with a strikeout. However, the degree of difficulty went up a few degrees when a passed ball by catcher Andrick Nava allowed both runners on base into scoring position. Flores finally got his man when Derlin Figueroa lined out to right to end the game.

Night two of Bratoberfest presented by Salmon's Meat Products is game five of the series on Friday at Neuroscience Group Field. Bishop Letson (2-1, 1.45) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The River Bandits have named Felix Arronde (4-7, 2.81) as their starter. Game time is set for 6:40pm.

There is a terrific Bratoberfest ticket package available for you at this link. You will receive a ticket to the game and a Wisconsin Brats replica jersey for $45 with purchase of the ticket package. Players and coaches are wearing their one-of-a-kind Wisconsin Brats jerseys for these three games. The jerseys worn by the players and coaches are available through online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, August 31 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. There are Brats-themed giveaways and pregame polka music scheduled for each game of Bratoberfest, too.

Friday night is also the final bobblehead giveaway of the season. Jeferson Quero is the #4 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and is knocking on the door of the Major League roster. The Timber Rattlers present Quero's first bobblehead to commemorate his appearance with the Rattlers during Bratoberfest in 2022 for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game courtesy of Salmon's Meat Products. The final Friday night postgame fireworks of the season are followed by Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM. On your way out of the stadium, be on the lookout for a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule that we will be handing out to 500 fans.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is available on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live have the broadcast, too.

R H E

QC 000 000 020 - 2 2 1

WIS 000 020 10x - 3 10 0

WP: Ryan Birchard (4-8)

LP: Jesús Rios (6-4)

SAVE: Anthony Flores (1)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 5,200







